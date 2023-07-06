CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Recent mosquito samples in Clark County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

The sample was reportedly taken at the end of June on the west end of Springfield and is the first to test positive for West Nile Virus in 2023.

What are the symptoms of West Nile Virus?

According to the CCCHD, West Nile Virus is most commonly spread by infected mosquitos. It can lead to severe fever, encephalitis — inflammation of the brain, or meningitis — inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord.

Approximately 80 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show symptoms, said the CCCHD. There is no way to know in advance whether or not infected individuals will develop an illness.

Those who do develop symptoms will usually develop them three to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The CCCHD reported that up to 20 percent of people who have symptoms could experience fever, headaches, body aches, nausea, vomiting and swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back. Symptoms can last for a few days or for several weeks.

One in 150 people infected with West Nile Virus will reportedly develop a severe illness with symptoms including a high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last for several weeks, and any neurological effects could be permanent.

Steps you can take to avoid West Nile Virus

The CCCHD said the best ways to avoid West Nile Virus infection are to avoid, plan and stop.

AVOID

Apply repellents registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to exposed skin.

Wear long sleeves or pants.

Stay indoors as much as possible.

PLAN

If traveling, be aware of any travel advisories.

Have U.S. EPA-approved mosquito repellent and long sleeves and pants available.

Do outdoor activities at a time when mosquitos are less active.

STOP

Get rid of any mosquito breeding sites. Drain or treat any stagnant water on your property.

Ensure that window screens are free of any holes or rips. If possible, use air conditioning instead of open windows.

What is the Clark County Combined Health District doing about it?

In response to the positive identification of West Nile Virus, the CCCHD is taking the following actions:

Inspecting the area and working with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis — which is safe for humans and pets.

Misting the affected area to reduce the adult mosquito population while weather permits. Misting is reportedly safe for humans and pets, however, residents with concerns may opt-out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing environmental@ccchd.com.

Continuing to monitor for West Nile Virus.

For more information on West Nile Virus or the CCCHD, click here.