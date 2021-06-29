West Milton woman hospitalized after being accidentally ran over

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Miami Valley Today)

WEST MILTON, Ohio — A West Milton woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being run over by a vehicle outside of her home.

West Milton Police, fire units and Union Township medics were sent to a trailer court on State Route 571 around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from the scene indicated possible head injuries, leading to the victim being taken by CareFlight to a nearby hospital.

Police said that witnesses told them family members were talking outside when a vehicle pulled away and accidentally ran the woman over.

Her name and condition are unknown at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the West Milton Police Department.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Colorado sisters are only patients in the world with rare genetic disease

Investigators release identity of man found in tote

State outlines how $2B+ in federal pandemic funds will be allocated

Dayton Children's leader key in securing $84M for children's behavioral health

PHDMC offers free drive-thru HIV testing in honor of National HIV Testing Day

How to avoid stressing your pet on Independence Day weekend

More News