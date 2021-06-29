West Milton woman hospitalized after being accidentally ran over

WEST MILTON, Ohio — A West Milton woman was seriously injured Tuesday evening after being run over by a vehicle outside of her home.

West Milton Police, fire units and Union Township medics were sent to a trailer court on State Route 571 around 5:30 p.m. Initial reports from the scene indicated possible head injuries, leading to the victim being taken by CareFlight to a nearby hospital.

Police said that witnesses told them family members were talking outside when a vehicle pulled away and accidentally ran the woman over.

Her name and condition are unknown at this time.

This incident is being investigated by the West Milton Police Department.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.