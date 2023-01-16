WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of West Milton is asking for donations towards its 2023 Fourth of July Fireworks display.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the village relies on the annual carnival to help fund the display, however, it was canceled.

Joy Beetley, who serves on the village’s Fourth of July Committee and president of the West Milton Community Celebrations Organization, said the carnival usually pays for approximately 33% of the annual fireworks display’s total cost — around $18,000.

Other funding comes from donations, fundraising efforts by the Fourth of July Committee and a large annual donation from the Village of West Milton, according to Miami Valley Today.

“This year will be exceptionally difficult,” Beetley said. “We are currently seeking and tracing down any leads on replacement carnivals. We do have a few good prospects.”

More information can be found here, or by contacting the village offices at 937-698-1500.