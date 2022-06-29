WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police officers in West Milton will be wearing body cameras beginning on June 30.

According to the West Milton Police Division, the department received a grant through the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice for body-worn cameras. The grant is a savings of $22,605 for the taxpayers of West Milton, police reported.

The cameras will provide an added level of security for the officers and the public, according to West Milton police. West Milton police have utilized in-car cameras for the past 10 years and this equipment will provide coverage away from police cars.

Officers have recently undergone training on how to use the cameras and they will first be deployed on Thursday, June 30 at 9 a.m.