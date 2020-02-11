WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Milton police officer was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on three counts of felony rape.
Kevin Wright was indicted on three counts of raping a child under the age of 13. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and his bond is set at $200,000.
If bailed out, he is forbidden to have any contact with the victim and must stick to a 9 p.m. – 9 a.m. curfew.
West Milton Police placed Wright on unpaid leave last Friday after his arrest.
He is due back in court on February 25.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- West Milton officer arraigned on rape charges
- Democrats claim Trump’s proposed budget cuts to health care put patients at risk
- Moraine Fire Dept. giving away free smoke and CO detectors
- Record-breaking Valentine’s Day spending expected
- Fuyao: No associates directly affected by coronavirus