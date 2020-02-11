West Milton officer arraigned on rape charges

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Milton police officer was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on three counts of felony rape.

Kevin Wright was indicted on three counts of raping a child under the age of 13. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and his bond is set at $200,000.

If bailed out, he is forbidden to have any contact with the victim and must stick to a 9 p.m. – 9 a.m. curfew.

West Milton Police placed Wright on unpaid leave last Friday after his arrest.

He is due back in court on February 25.