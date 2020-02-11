Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now

West Milton officer arraigned on rape charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Milton police officer was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on three counts of felony rape.

Kevin Wright was indicted on three counts of raping a child under the age of 13. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and his bond is set at $200,000.

If bailed out, he is forbidden to have any contact with the victim and must stick to a 9 p.m. – 9 a.m. curfew.

West Milton Police placed Wright on unpaid leave last Friday after his arrest.

He is due back in court on February 25.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS