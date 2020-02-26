West Milton, Ludlow Falls awarded $500K to improve sewer services

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced hundreds of thousands of dollars to help improve sewage services for people in Miami County.

The funding was awarded as part of the governor’s H2Ohio initiative to ensure safe and clean water for all Ohioans.

“We are happy that we are able to provide support from the community and address this water quality issue as well,” said Laurie Stevenson, Director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. “It’s really one of the best feelings to be able to provide a community that is economically disadvantaged with the resources to bring these types of projects over the finish line.”

The money will be used to create a central sewer line that will run through West Milton and Ludlow Falls. The entire project is expected to cost $3.1 million.

“Currently Ludlow Falls is sewered by septic systems so there is no sewer line that is linked to West Milton and Ludlow Falls. We’ll accept their waste and then we will process it at the West Milton treatment plant,” said Anthony Miller, Mayor of West Milton.

The new system comes at no direct cost to residents.

“We’re you know working class you know moderate income. We don’t have the big income or anything so it’s a big deal for everybody,” said Patricia Neisley, Mayor of Ludlow Falls “We have 99 houses and it’s a big burden to put on 99 houses and with the way things are, if the septic starts failing the whole town could end up being condemned.”