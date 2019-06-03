UPDATED: Reports of looting, stolen volunteer equipment in West Milton; Rangeline Rd still closed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Staff photo/James Buchele [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Staff photo/James Buchele [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Staff photo/James Buchele [ + - ]

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Miami County Sheriff's Office along with Union Township worked to cut down on a couple looters who hit tornado struck homes in Miami County last week.

Greg Simmons, President of the Miami County Commissioners, said a couple individuals had been looting in the area off Rangeline Road where several homes were destroyed by an EF-3 tornado.

"Phil (Mote) and Sheriff Duchak have been outstanding," Simmons said. "I was told of the issue by (Mote), and Sheriff Duchak immediately doubled patrols in the area and there haven't been other problems."

Volunteers who came to the area also reported several chainsaws missing, according to West Milton police chief Harry Busse.

As of 5 p.m. on Monday, Rangeline and Eleman roads were still closed. Busse said most of the debris had been cleared, but repair crews were working to get downed power cables back in place. Busse said there was no power to the cables, but work couldn't proceed with the roads open.

State Route 571, which has been closed in several areas since May 27, is expected to be fully re-opened today. As of this morning, a section of the roadway was still closed because of storm damage.

Simmons said 131 homes were assessed in the county for storm damage by the Red Cross. Fourteen were considered destroyed, 26 hard major storm damage, 53 were assessed with minor damage and 42 had other issues related to the Memorial Day storms.

Four local food banks in the West Milton area are also nearing depletion. Simmons said those wanting to donate food can do so in Tipp City. A semi-trailer is parked on Fourth and Main streets and is collecting donations for the food banks. Simmons said for more information, contact Matt Buehrer of Thrivent Financial. Any additional food would be taken to food banks in Dayton.

Simmons said Miami Valley Lanes off State Route 48 in West Milton has remained a staging area for volunteers.

The Red Cross, Miami County Department of Development, Jobs and Family Services, Miami County Engineers Office, and the county auditor have tables for residents who have been hit by the storm and need assistance.

