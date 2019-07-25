Milton-Union officials help tornado-impacted students as school year approaches

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials at Milton-Union schools are working to help their tornado-impacted students get ready for the fast-approaching school year. The Superintendent says the district is trying to identify families forced to live outside the school district to determine how much it will cost to transport those students.

“There’s a lot of need for cash flow at the time,” says Heather Bland with the Laura / West Milton Disaster Relief group. “There’s a lot of people that are either not insured or under-insured.”

Bland grew up in West Milton and chose to get involved with relief efforts after her childhood home was destroyed.

She, and others volunteering with the Laura / West Milton Disaster Relief group, are working to help local students.

“We’re trying to identify who exactly all of the children are so that they can get a hold of transportation and make sure that they’re getting to and from school okay,” says Bland.

Superintendent Brad Ritchey says his team is working to find out how many students have been displaced.

“We do know that we have a few students that have been affected significantly,” he said.

Ritchey is confident the district can accommodate displaced students now living outside the school district, adding that so far, enrollment has not been significantly impacted, though the district has received applications for students from other districts.

“We have seen some open enrollment applications, not in large numbers, but just based on the addresses we have wondered if it’s because of storm damage,” he said.

The Laura / West Milton Disaster Relief group is still collecting monetary donations for tornado relief, and they are also accepting school supply donations for the affected students.

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can send it to:

Milton-Union Council of Churches

65 Sandstone Ln.

West Milton, OH 45383

Checks should be made payable to Milton-Union Council of Churches.

If you’d like to donate school supplies or other items, send a message to the Laura / West Milton Disaster Relief group on Facebook.

