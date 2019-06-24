West Milton bowling alley collects supplies for tornado survivors

A West Milton bowling alley has kept its doors open to tornado survivors in need of food and supplies.

According to employees at Miami Lanes of West Milton, people have dropped off enough items to help hundreds of community members affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Nearly four weeks after the Memorial Day tornadoes, donations are continuing to come in. The bowling alley is collecting a variety of items, including baby food, pet items and cleaning supplies.

Miami Lanes of West Milton currently looks a little different compared to a typical bowling alley. The locker rooms are being used as storage spaces for canned food and diapers, and the shuffleboard is stocked with Gatorade and bottled water.

Almost the entire arcade is filled with donated beverages.

“We started with water, and we were going to send it out with the crews when they went out to fix houses and stuff like that, and then we just start getting food and hygiene things and diapers,” said Katherine Applegate, who works at the bowling alley and helped organize the effort.

Every day, people come by to drop off or pick up donations, Applegate said.

“Some churches have donated things,” she said. “We’ve had people come all the way from Centerville.”

They have been able to help hundreds of people so far, Applegate said, and the bowling alley does not plan to slow down anytime soon.

“We’ll keep it up pretty much as long as the need is in Miami County, until everyone is where they need to go, everything that they need – we’ll be here for them,” Applegate said.

Anyone in need is welcome to pick up donations, Applegate said, and items are still being accepted.

Miami Lanes of West Milton is open Wednesday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

