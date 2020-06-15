West Franklin Street, Bradstreet Road to be repaired

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is working with Montgomery County to have roadwork done on West Franklin Street and Bradstreet Road starting Monday, June 15.

The repairs for both will include water main replacements, curb and sidewalk repairs and various storm sewer repairs.

West Franklin Street in Centerville will be worked on between Route 48 and Normandy Lane. According to the city, the contractor will begin setup for the job starting June 15 but will not start construction until the week of July 6.

The crews will work mostly at night to minimize the impact on drivers.

Bradstreet Road in Centerville will be worked on between State Route 48 and Pleasant Hill Drive, as well as Linden Drive from Bradstreet Road to Lakeview Drive. The contractor will also begin setup on June 15.

The contractor will store and park equipment on Bradstreet Road and Linden Road in advance. Both projects are estimated to be completed by fall of 2020.