DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hub for minority entrepreneurs to connect to the resources they need in West Dayton celebrates it’s grand opening.

The Greater West Dayton Incubator will provide access to work space, consulting, training and capital — helping minority and underrepresented business owners in the community.

“It’s really just a resource in the community that’s right here in the west side of Dayton, and also seeing Black and brown leaders who show us it’s possible to get it done,” Just Cakin It founder Courtney Barrett said.

After winning University of Dayton’s Flyer Pitch, and working with the Greater West Dayton Incubator, Barrett said her business is growing.

“I’ve been in different accelerator programs, and so we no longer have to go into the homes of customers to do our cake and sips, we actually have a bus, and our bus will be finished in January,” Barrett said.

The Incubator is an initiative to support Black, women and other minority entrepreneurs, with a focus on the West Dayton neighborhood, helping them tap into the business resources out there.

“Inside of this space they have the opportunity to do coworking, they have the opportunity to do consulting, and they can really understand some of the financial resources we have available,” Greater West Dayton Incubator director Whitney Barkley said.

Opening in 2020, the pandemic prevented the Incubator from reaching its full potential. However, now that the ribbon is officially cut, they’re looking forward to opening for all of West Dayton.

“Just excited for more access, and for more people to be able to come in and use this space to help grow their businesses,” Barkley said.

The incubator is looking forward to growing next year, with plans to introduce the Business Blitz, a three week program that addresses needs and questions of starting entrepreneurs.