West Chester Police looking for missing juvenile

Gykiah Hedges was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 10

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Chester Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Police said Gykiah Hedges was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 10 at around 10 p.m. in the Mount Healthy area. Gykiah is 15 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gykiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Tips can also be submitted through the WCPD anonymous tip line.