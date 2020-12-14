West Chester Police looking for missing juvenile

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Chester Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.
Police said Gykiah Hedges was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 10 at around 10 p.m. in the Mount Healthy area. Gykiah is 15 years old, 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gykiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.
Tips can also be submitted through the WCPD anonymous tip line.
