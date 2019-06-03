West Chester man sentenced for Ohio drug ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man convicted of helping to organize a meth, fentanyl, and heroin trafficking conspiracy was sentenced to spend 180 months in prison.

A federal indictment unsealed in July 2018 24-year-old Salvador Ramirez, of West Chester, along with six other people with engaging in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Miami Valley, along with southern and central Ohio.

Ramirez, who also went by "Listo," oversaw distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars in meth, fentanyl, and heroin in the state. He would occasionally travel to the western U.S. in order to obtain kilogram quantities of narcotics and distribute the drugs to local dealers in Ohio.

This was done on behalf of Eduardo Bonilla, who operated an international drug ring from his Ohio prison cell from 2015 until June 2018 while serving a life sentence for murder.

Bonilla initially relied on former inmates to run his operation and send the proceeds to Mexico, but state and federal authorities investigated and prosecuted those individuals, and Bonilla began conducting his illicit business through Ramirez.

Others charged in the case include:

Tamara McQueen, 21, Hamilton

Luiz Roberto Diaz-Magana, 29, Queretaro, Mexico

Jesus Garcia, aka Jesse Garcia, 49, West Chester

Joshua L. Leach, 34, Plain City Plain City

Brandi Danyell Loy, aka Brandi Richey, 34, Plain City

Takeea Trammell, 41, Dayton

The above individuals are charged with manufacturing and distributing meth and money laundering.

This case and related cases include charges against 14 individuals and the seizure of more than 140 pounds of meth, seven kilograms of fentanyl, two kilograms of heroin, and more than $130,000 in cash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, as well as police departments in Monroe and Middletown assisted with the investigation.

