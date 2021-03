WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The West Carrollton Board of Education will hold a meeting Tuesday to discuss reopening schools.

The district superintendent will recommend students return to school on a four-day, Monday through Thursday schedule beginning March 15. Students would continue remote learning on Fridays.

The Board will vote on the recommendation following the discussion.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 in the West Carrolton High School auditorium.