** The video above shows initial coverage of the West Carrollton semi crash **

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A historic water tower is set to be demolished.

The city of West Carrollton says the water tower at the corner of Central Avenue and Elm Street will be removed around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Drivers in the area will be subject to detours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can view the detour routes, provided by the West Carrollton Police Department, below.

West Carrollton Police Department

City of West Carrollton

On Locust, Main and Walnut streets, no parking signs will be noticeable on the highlighted areas on the map. Enforcement of no parking will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, the driver of a semi was taken to the hospital after crashing into the tower. Officials declared the tower to be structurally sound.

Although crews built the 100,000 gallon tower in the 1930s, it has already been decommissioned. City leaders have planned for the removal of the structure since early 2023, long before the crash occurred.