WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of West Carrollton is warning residents of people reportedly impersonating city workers.

According to a Facebook post by the city of West Carrollton, there have been reports of people impersonating city code enforcement officers.

The city clarified that actual officers wear a uniform and carry official identification. They urged residents to stay safe and be vigilant.

If residents see any suspicious activity or are approached by anyone on their property they are urged to ask for identification or call the city’s Code Enforcement office at 937-859-5783 for verification.

Residents can also call the West Carrollton Police Department after business hours at 937-859-3688.