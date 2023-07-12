WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – UPS employees in West Carrollton joined other UPS workers across the country in a demonstration of “practice picketing.”

UPS workers stood outside of the West Carrollton UPS facility Wednesday morning for a demonstration that may have looked like a strike, but was a practice of what may be to come if an agreement for their contract is not reached soon.

UPS and its employee union, the Teamsters, have been in contract negotiations for months.

“We’re practicing picketing to get our members involved and to let UPS know on August 1, if we don’t have a contract, that this is what we will do,” Teamsters Union Steward Local 957 Matthew Thomes said.

The Teamsters union represents around 340,000 UPS workers nationwide, and around 300 members work at the West Carrollton facility.

The union already authorized a strike if there’s no agreement by July 31st.

“It’s definitely interrupting our lives and out livelihood,” Thomes said.

the workers said they want to see increased wages, especially for part-time workers, and safer working conditions.

“These trucks get very hot in the back, we’ve had many heat stroke issues, we’ve had employees passed away from the heat,” Thomes said. “It’s only right to give us a safe working environment.”

UPS is responding to the ongoing negotiations through updates on its website.

“We are focused on reaching agreements that provide wins for our employees, the union, UPS and our customers,” the company says.

A UPS strike could cause major delays on package deliveries. The company delivers 6% of the U.S. gross domestic product.

Thomes said he hopes the union’s message is heard before it is too late.

“The clock is ticking,” Thomes said. “There’s only so many days left, and for right now, it looks like possibly time may be running out.”

The last time there was a UPS worker strike was in 1997. That strike lasted for 15 days.