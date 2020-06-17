West Carrollton: Trash pickup postponed after 2 city employees test positive for COVID-19

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton has postponed Wednesday’s trash pickup until Thursday, June 18, after two employees of the city tested positive for COVID-19.

The city said that the employees will self-isolate for 14 days and those who had direct contact with them will self-isolate Wednesday, June 17, and will self-monitor for 14 days.

Current CDC guidelines for essential infrastructure employees do not require that people who have had contact with someone who tested positive self-isolate for 14 days, as long as they remain asymptomatic.

The city will be conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing of all buildings, garages and vehicles prior to the personnel in the affected departments resuming all duties in their full capacity.

Protocols are in place for employees that require wearing a mask when out of their workspace, social distancing, temperature checks and self-monitoring.