West Carrollton to start phased upgrade to water main

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton is upgrading its water main in a two phase project starting Aug. 31 — a continuation of of the city’s work to upgrade its undersized water mains.

Phase one will include the area on North Elm Street from Central Avenue to Main Street and is projected to be completed by early October.

Phase two involves continuing the new main on North Elm Street to Cottage Avenue and then east on Cottage Avenue to Locust Street with an expected completion by Nov. 13. The city believes that there will be a need to close one lane at certain times during the construction period, but does not intend to reroute traffic.

The city said in a press release that it will give at least 24-hour notice before transferring water service to the new lines. During the transfer period, water will be unavailable for a short period of time.

For more information, call Rich Norton, service department director, at 937-859-5184.