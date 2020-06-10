West Carrollton to resume reservations for park shelters, Senior Center

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton will resume taking reservations for shelters at city parks and the Senior Center beginning Friday, June 12.

West Carrollton residents are the only people able to make reservations from June 12 to June 21. Non-residents will be able to begin reserving shelters and the Senior Center Monday, June 22.

The city says that shelter reservations are available any day of the week and are free to the public. The following parks offer shelters: Wilson Park, Weidner Park, Leiwig Park and Hintermeister Park. All parks observe the leash law.

The Senior Center is available for rental Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. The rental fee is $50 but, requires a deposit of $100 for residents and $150 for non-residents. Upon return of the center in good condition, the remaining balance will be returned to the renter within 10 to 14 business days.

All reservations will require the ‘renter’ to sign the City of West Carrollton COVID-19 User Agreement and will be provided Ohio Department of Health guidelines.

Reservations can be made online under the Parks and Recreation Department, www.westcarrollton.org or at the Civic Center between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information regarding reservations, contact the parks and recreation department at 937-859-5182.