DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton is moving forward with a plan to keep distractions out of the classroom this school year.

West Carrollton City Schools approved the use of Yondr phone pouches at the Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

The program is meant to keep cell phones out of the classroom by having students place their phones in a locked pouch at the beginning of each school day and get them back when the day is over.

“Parents are supportive of that,” Melissa Theis, West Carrollton City Schools assistant superintendent, said. “Parents want their kids to move on and become successful and independent, and you do that by learning. Not by scrolling through a phone all day.”

The program will go into effect Oct. 17. It will cost the school around $37,000 annually.

Students in the middle, intermediate and high school buildings will be part of the program.