WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton has received confirmation of county, state and federal funding support for the new whitewater park initiative.

According to the city, West Carrollton’s stretch of the Great Miami River is the only place that has a viable pool of water for boating and enough of a vertical drop for competitive kayaking, a canoe channel and river surfing.

“Last week, we were informed that Congressman Mike Turner obtained $3 million in federal funding for the city’s whitewater park project. The funds would be available in 2023 when we begin making improvements to the low dam as part of the whitewater park design,” said Economic Development Director Mike Lucking.

The project is in the preliminary feasibility study phase which is expected to be done by Sept. 2022. McLaughlin Whitewater Group and Burkhardt Engineering have also been working to collect data on the river for the project’s future design.

“When the preliminary feasibility phase is complete, we will have a few concepts to consider for our whitewater project,” said Lucking. “We will focus on creating the best whitewater experience to match our budgetary considerations.”

The city anticipates that construction for the project could begin in 2023.