West Carrollton to host citizens’ police academy this fall

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department will host its sixteenth Citizens’ Police Academy this fall.

The academy will be held Wednesdays from 6:30-9:00 p.m. from Sept. 1 to Nov. 3 at the West Carrollton Police Department, according to a release.

“We hold class one day each week and cover a lot of topics over the course. Participants get to experience the same type of training that we do and by the same instructors that train the police officers. Students also go on ‘ride-a-longs’ with police officers to observe their daily duties and experiences,” said Police Sgt. Nathan Biggs.

Some of the training topics include:

Crime scene evidence processing

Traffic stops

Accident and detective investigations

Why and how tasers are used

West Carrollton’s use of force policy and “laws of arrest”

Biggs also said, “We’ve always had great feedback from those who’ve taken the course and hope to again fill up the 25 slots we have available this year.”

To apply for the academy, download the application on www.westcarrollton.org/citizens-police-academy, or pick one up at the Civic Center on 300 E. Central Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Completed forms can be emailed to nbiggs@westcarrollton.org or returned to Sgt. Nathan Biggs at the Civic Center.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, August 1, 2021.