West Carrollton to ease back into in-person learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
West Carrollton Busing_188206

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools plans to have students return to the classroom after the School Board votes on the recommendation Oct. 7.

Students in grades K – 5 will return to school on Oct. 19 following a blended learning method, with two groups of students alternating days and taking Friday off. By Oct. 26, all students will be back in the classroom at the same time.

Grades 6 – 12 will follow suit but later in October. The district plans to have those students return following a blended learning method Oct. 26 and will be back to 100% in-person learning Nov. 2.

If the plan is approved by the School Board, families will be notified and asked whether they can commit to in-person learning or if they’d like to continue with remote learning.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS