West Carrollton to ease back into in-person learning

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools plans to have students return to the classroom after the School Board votes on the recommendation Oct. 7.
Students in grades K – 5 will return to school on Oct. 19 following a blended learning method, with two groups of students alternating days and taking Friday off. By Oct. 26, all students will be back in the classroom at the same time.
Grades 6 – 12 will follow suit but later in October. The district plans to have those students return following a blended learning method Oct. 26 and will be back to 100% in-person learning Nov. 2.
If the plan is approved by the School Board, families will be notified and asked whether they can commit to in-person learning or if they’d like to continue with remote learning.
