WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at West Carrollton Schools will learn remotely Thursday, January 13.

According to the West Carrollton School District, the change is to allow students and staff to complete quarantine periods after an increase in student and staff COVID-19 cases and exposure.

The district said, “The West Carrollton School District has seen an upward trend in the number of students and staff who are under quarantine because of a positive case, or direct exposure, of COVID. Due to a severe shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, most positions due to absence were unfilled.”

Students will be off Friday, January 14 due to a scheduled QPT day and Monday, January 17 because of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In-person classes will resume Tuesday, January 18 after the holiday weekend.

The district said it saw a similar COVID-19 case increase following fall break, and that numbers began to decline after a 10-day period.

“Using that data indicates that a similar decline should occur following the upcoming long weekend. The goal of the district is to keep students and staff in school and healthy, and will continue to monitor numbers.”