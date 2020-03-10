West Carrollton students surprise longtime volunteer for 89th birthday

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some West Carrollton elementary school students gave back to a longtime volunteer by surprising him for his birthday.

“I enjoy the fact that I’m 89, and hey, life is good,” smiles Charles Wolfe, celebrating his 89th birthday.

None of his previous birthdays have been quite like his celebration Tuesday.

“Yeah we never celebrated anybody’s adult birthday,” exclaims second grader Cheyenne Cotterman.

About 100 students at Harry Russell Elementary School surprised Charles with a birthday party.

“I don’t think he really had any idea,” says second grade teacher Emily Bowman. “All the kids made cards. We had balloons. We had cupcakes. We had cookies. We had a huge banner.”

Fifth grader Melissa Speakman read Charles a poem she wrote.

“It came from my heart for Mr. Wolfe because he’s so nice,” says Melissa.

“Oh boy I’ll tell you, I got so much love. These kids hug me, hug me, hug me,” beams Charles.

Charles has been volunteering at the school for about the past seven years, telling stories and reading to young students.

“I’ve written a couple books of poetry–just something about words and things,” says Charles.

Through his 89 years of wisdom, Charles can relate to the students.

“He likes trains. I like trains. He likes popsicles. I like popsicles. He likes wolves. I like wolves. Everything he likes is basically what I like,” exclaims second grader Jozi King.

With his 89th birthday in the books, Charles already has plans for the big 90.

“I’ll be back next year,” says Charles.