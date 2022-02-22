WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two massive murals painted and designed by students are being installed at West Carrollton High School.

Visual Arts Teacher John Grosvenor, or as students call him, Mr. G, was awarded a grant by the West Carrollton Education Foundation to create two murals.

“I’m a big believer there’s no such things as talent. There’s only dedication, hard work, and perseverance,” said Mr. G.

Boards measuring four feet by eight feet fit together to form one complete work of art.

“It’s incredibly empowering for me. I feel like I’m bubbling with pride,” said Mr. G. “it’s empowering for them to be a part of this big project.”

One mural celebrates music and already hangs in the hallway. The other showcases literacy and is still a work in progress. That one will hang outside of the high school library.

“I just like to draw and paint. I really like to paint. It’s my favorite thing to do. It releases stress,” said ninth grader Kristen Barnett, who’s working on the literacy mural.

Students of all skills are taking part in the project – some with a passion for painting, others into the overall construction.

“We don’t claim ourselves as artists,” said 11th grader Cassidy Collins who helped with the assembly of the music mural. “We just hung them up. We put theses little boards, so all of them like here, so they could screw into.”

Just as impressive as the paintings is the portability. Because they’re on boards, they can be moved to any school in the district or anywhere in the community to show off the students’ work.

“It’s on boards, so it’s going to transfer to the new school whenever it’s built, and so people for generations are going to be able to see my work,” said 11th grader Emily Kessler.

Mr. G said in the future he hopes to create other satellite murals celebrating other departments like math and athletics.