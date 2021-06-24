West Carrollton struggling to hire teens, applicants for seasonal positions

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of West Carrollton, like many other places, is having a difficult time hiring workers.

While there may be some speculation as to why adults aren’t filling some positions, Christian Mattingly, parks and recreation director, said he’s even had a hard time hiring teenagers who typically fill summer positions.

“We heavily rely on seasonal help,” said Mattingly, “So you know, out of all the other departments, we need them the most.”

In the seasonal positions, workers would be expected to cut grass, plant flowers and perform other large-scale landscaping and yard work. But despite flexible hours and recruitment efforts, Mattingly said the department has had much more interest in the job openings in previous years.

“This is a new thing,” he said. “Typically we get eight to 10 seasonals each year. We have about three right now.”

Kara Hamby, Montgomery County communications specialist, said with unemployment numbers falling, there aren’t many concrete reasons young people wouldn’t be applying for jobs. But she said employers who are struggling to find workers aren’t alone, and may find the applicants they need by partnering with the county’s youth career services and other employment programs.

“It gives them work experience, life skills, job readiness,” she said. And really, what we’re able to do, is we make those placements. So right now our summer cohort is being placed at work sites throughout the county.”

Mattingly said while youth applicants typically fill the vacancies which go through early fall, he is looking to accept any quality applicant — many of which tend to have interests in city affairs, gardening or simply finding a fulfilling activity for the summer.

“We love anybody,” he said. “We’ll take teenagers, we’ll take retirees, will take … somebody looking for extra work on the side. So we’ll give you the tools and teach you what you need to do.”

He added, the City of West Carrollton usually hires 10 to 12 of these seasonal workers, but currently employ less than half of that.

If you or someone you know is interested in applying for the positions, click here.

To apply for Montgomery County’s Youth Career Services 365, click here.