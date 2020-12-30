West Carrollton seeking volunteers for boards, commissions

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of West Carrollton is looking for people to serve on its commissions and boards.

The city said it currently has vacancies on the Planning Commission, Personnel Appeals Board, and City Beautiful Commission.

You must live in the city limits of West Carrollton to serve on a board or commission. Members are appointed by City Council to a term of office. 

To apply, you can download an application at www.WestCarrollton.org/volunteer or pick one up at the West Carrollton Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For questions about the application, contact Tracy Rankin at trankin@westcarrollton.org.

