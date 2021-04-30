West Carrollton hosting annual neighborhood cleanup: Find out how you can help

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton’s City Beautiful Commission is hosting its annual neighborhood clean-up, Community Pride Day, Saturday, May 22.

The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Civic Center and will run around three hours. Volunteers will help West Carrollton residents in need of assistance with outside projects like pulling weeds, trimming shrubs, planting flowers or small outdoor painting projects.

“If you or someone you know needs help with small chores, please contact us so that we can put our group of volunteers to work. Local residents, Boy & Girl Scouts, students, sports teams, and local businesses usually volunteer their time to help in the community,” said Christian Mattingly, parks and recreation director.

To request assistance with your home outdoor projects contact the Parks and Recreation department at 937-859-5182 or parks@westcarrollton.org by Wednesday, May 19.

To volunteer, click here or call 937-859-5182. Anyone who volunteers will receive a T-shirt.