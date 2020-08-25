West Carrollton Schools warns of athletics livestream phishing scam

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton Schools is warning people about a scam that involves paying for a livestream of Pirate sporting events.
All Pirate games will be streamed by West Carrollton Schools or another Miami Valley League school using the athletic director Twitter account @WCPiratesAD.
The district warns of phishing emails that redirect you to a Facebook event like the one above. Clicking on the link in the event brings you to a video player that requires an account be created and asks for credit card information.
