West Carrollton Schools warns of athletics livestream phishing scam

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton Schools is warning people about a scam that involves paying for a livestream of Pirate sporting events.

All Pirate games will be streamed by West Carrollton Schools or another Miami Valley League school using the athletic director Twitter account @WCPiratesAD.

The district warns of phishing emails that redirect you to a Facebook event like the one above. Clicking on the link in the event brings you to a video player that requires an account be created and asks for credit card information.

