West Carrollton Schools to move to hybrid learning model until March

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools will transition all students to a hybrid learning model starting Nov. 30 after a rapid rise in COVID-19 infection rates throughout the community and Montgomery County.

The district will remain in a hybrid model until the end of the third quarter, March 12, 2021.

Two cohorts of students will attend class two days a week and will participate in remote learning the other three. The alternating schedule will be:

Group A — Students whose last names begin with A – K

In-person — Monday and Wednesday

Remote — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Group B — Students who last names begin with L – Z