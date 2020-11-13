West Carrollton Schools to move to hybrid learning model until March

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools will transition all students to a hybrid learning model starting Nov. 30 after a rapid rise in COVID-19 infection rates throughout the community and Montgomery County.
The district will remain in a hybrid model until the end of the third quarter, March 12, 2021.
Two cohorts of students will attend class two days a week and will participate in remote learning the other three. The alternating schedule will be:
Group A — Students whose last names begin with A – K
- In-person — Monday and Wednesday
- Remote — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
Group B — Students who last names begin with L – Z
- In-person — Tuesday and Thursday
- Remote — Monday, Wednesday and Friday
