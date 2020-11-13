West Carrollton Schools to move to hybrid learning model until March

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Carrollton Schools requesting levy approval on November ballot

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools will transition all students to a hybrid learning model starting Nov. 30 after a rapid rise in COVID-19 infection rates throughout the community and Montgomery County.

The district will remain in a hybrid model until the end of the third quarter, March 12, 2021.

Two cohorts of students will attend class two days a week and will participate in remote learning the other three. The alternating schedule will be:

Group A — Students whose last names begin with A – K

  • In-person — Monday and Wednesday
  • Remote — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Group B — Students who last names begin with L – Z

  • In-person — Tuesday and Thursday
  • Remote — Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS