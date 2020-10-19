West Carrollton Schools return to the classroom

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools returned to the classroom Monday, Oct. 19, bringing students back full-time with additional health and safety rules.

Students that chose to remain in the districts online learning program SchoolsPLP with a mentor.

The district strongly recommends parents have a backup plan if students are sent home for intermittent closings due to cases of COVID-19.

Students, teachers and other staff are required to wear a mask at all times inside the building. The district recommends students bring a water bottle to refill so they can drink it throughout the day.

Rules seen consistently across the education system are also being implemented, like rigorous cleaning, social distancing and no idling in hallways between classes.

To read the entire back-to-school plan, click here.