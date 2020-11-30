West Carrollton Schools moves to hybrid learning model Monday until March

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton City Schools is welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 30.

Students will move to a hybrid learning model that will consist of two days of in-person learning and three days online, according to a release from the school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the district transitioned to fully remote learning after a number of staff members and students were quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

The school said the hybrid model will be in effect through at least Friday, March 12.