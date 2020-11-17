West Carrollton Schools looking for person who posted signs of kindness and encouragement

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mystery is unraveling at West Carrollton City Schools.

“I really, really don’t know if it’s a community member or a staff member or if it’s parents from our school, but I know it’s happening across the district,” says Dorian Glover, the principal at CF Holliday Elementary School.

Someone left signs with words of kindness and encouragement on all of the entrances of all of the school buildings in the district.

“After I cried a little bit — it just warms your heart because we’re trying everything that we can think of, you know, to make sure they’re all okay,” beams Jodi Sabin, a physical education teacher.

Teachers were greeted by the signs when they walked into the buildings Monday morning.

“I saw something from afar, and then I got up and thought ‘hmm that looks like a hand-made little sign,’ not our normal COVID signs on the door,” smiles Marissa Yeakley, a second grade intervention specialist.

Teachers were moved by the gesture.

“I just think it’s great to see everybody being so kind and showing support, and it’s just nice to see it across the district not just at one building,” says third grade intervention specialist Cassie Jordan.

Teachers don’t know who is responsible for the signs, but appreciate the kindness during a difficult time.

“I have no true, true way to really know unless we can go back and check some camera footage,” laughs Glover. “If they’re out there and they’re watching this and they want to reveal themselves, then please stop at CF Holliday.”