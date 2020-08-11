West Carrollton schools going remote for first quarter

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton schools announced on Tuesday that all students from kindergarten through 12th grade will return to online learning for the first quarter of the year, from August 24 through October 15.

District officials say preschool classes will be conducted differently and parents/guardians preschoolers will be contacted by Early Childhood Center or can call the school for information.

READ MORE: A look at current Miami Valley school reopening plans by county

West Carrollton originally offered a choice of traditional classroom or remote learning for students, however, recommendations from both the local and state levels, and Dayton Children’s Hospital caused district officials to revise the reopening plan.

A Back to School orientation is planned for the week of August 24 and will follow the below schedule:

Grades 1-5 (ONLINE)

August 24: Teachers will schedule individual parent/teacher orientation online

August 25: Teachers will schedule individual parent/teacher orientation online

August 26: Teachers will schedule individual parent/teacher orientation online

August 27: Teachers will schedule individual parent/teacher orientation online

August 28: Teachers will schedule individual parent/teacher orientation online

Grades 6-12, Middle & High School (IN-PERSON)

August 25: All students in grades 6-12 whose LAST names begin with letters A-D

August 26: All students in grades 6-12 whose LAST names begin with letters E-K

August 27: All students in grades 6-12 whose LAST names begin with letters L-Q

August 28: All students in grades 6-12 whose LAST names begin with letters R-Z

Times: Middle School: 8:00 – 11:00, High School: 8:30 – 11:30

Click here for more information about the curriculum and Chromebooks.