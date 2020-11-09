West Carrollton Schools goes completely remote until Nov. 30

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — West Carrollton City Schools is moving to a 100% remote model after a number of staff members and students quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.

This change is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a tentative return date of Monday, Nov. 30.

The district instructs students who were enrolled in in-person learning, to use their personal or school-issued devices to participate in Google Classroom learning sessions. Students should follow the same schedule they did during the first quarter.

Those enrolled in SchoolsPLP should continue with their coursework as usual.

Meals will be made available to students starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, and ending Nov. 20. A lunch for that day and a breakfast for the next can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.