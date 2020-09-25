West Carrollton School District requesting extension on operating levy

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton School District is asking taxpayers to approve an extension on their operating levy in November’s election. The request will be referenced as Issue #17 on the ballot and will renew the 5.5 mill levy initially approved in 2016. The school district says voting to approve the issue will mean no new taxes for residents.

According the the district, the levy generates $2.08 million for daily operations and provides approximately five percent of the District’s General Fund revenue.

“Passage of the Operating Levy Renewal is critical to supporting the core mission of our schools and critical to preserving the district’s financial stability,” stated West Carrollton School District Treasurer, Ryan Slone.

Homes with a market value of approximately $100,000 would pay $182.43 annually toward the levy according to the Montgomery County Auditor. According to the district, the Ohio House Bill 920, which was passed in 1976, freezes a district’s income on voted levies by adjusting the millage when property values are adjusted every three years by the County Auditor. Adjustments made in 2018 caused the initial 5.5 millage to be reduced to 5.21. They estimate the millage to decrease even further by 2021 if the proposal is not approved in November.

The district added, levy or bond issue funds generated are separated into accounts by the school district treasurer. Spending from those accounts may only be used for the purpose that the levy or bond issue was passed.