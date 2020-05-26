West Carrollton reschedules community-wide garage sale

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton community-wide garage sale has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 27.

The City will be providing each participant with the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Garage Sale Checklist. The practices outlined in the checklist are encouraged to ensure that everyone remains as safe as possible.

The city asks that participants register their address online or by emailing ccottongim@westcarrollton.org. The last day to register is Wednesday, June 24.

The list of all participating homes will be available on the city website and in the Civic Center lobby by Thursday, June 25, at 3:00 p.m.

