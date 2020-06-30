West Carrollton reminds residents of fireworks ordinance ahead of holiday weekend

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of West Carrollton outlined its rules for firework displays and how it plans to enforce those rules ahead of Fourth of July weekend.

“We want the citizens to enjoy the holiday weekend but, are also concerned for the safety of the city’s residents during this time, as we know many local fireworks displays have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said City Manager Brad Townsend.

Ohio law says that only trick and novelty fireworks can be used in the state, things like smokes, snaps, snakes and sparklers. The city said that all other fireworks, including items like bottle rockets, fire crackers and roman candles are illegal for the general public to use.

The city also pointed out that fireworks can be a source of stress for many, like people who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

In its press release, the city said that the discovery of illegal fireworks or any fireworks incident which results in injuries or property damage shall be reported immediately. Adding that citations can be issued violations of the fireworks ordinance, and that it can be a first-degree misdemeanor requiring a court appearance and fine of up to $1000.

The West Carrollton Police Department will be enforcing these laws as necessary. To contact the West Carrollton Police Department with questions call 937-859-3688.