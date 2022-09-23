For the easiest chore, rake on warm, dry, breezeless days. If possible, mow before you rake to decrease leaf surface area and reactivity.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fall is here, and with the changing of the seasons comes an opportunity to get moving in your community.

Each year, the West Carrollton City Beautiful Commission gathers volunteers and helps residents get their front-yard leaves to the curb for pickup. In West Carrollton, weekly curb line leaf collection begins on Oct. 10 and runs through early December, but not everyone can get the leaves to the curb on their own.

“Many times, some of our residents aren’t able to physically get all their leaves to the curb for pick-up and that’s where we come in and help. We want to encourage any resident who needs that help to let us know,” said Parks Director Christian Mattingly, “We’re also seeking volunteers to help that day so we are able to get to all those who sign up for assistance.”

On Nov. 12, volunteers will meet at the Civic Center at 10 a.m. before spreading across the city in a Rake Rally. They are encouraged to bring their own rakes, leaf blowers or tarps, the release said, however, some tools, such as rakes, gloves and bags will be provided.

Everyone who joins will receive a long-sleeve ‘Rake Rally’t-shirt, as supplies last.

Any resident who would like to volunteer, or who needs help clearing their yard can call contact (937) 859-5182 or email parks@westcarrollton.org and provide their name, address and phone number. All volunteer and help requests should be made by Nov.10.