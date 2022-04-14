WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A West Carrollton police officer has passed away.

According to a Facebook post by the West Carrollton Police Department, Officer Pat McCoy, Unit #236, has passed away.

West Carrollton police said McCoy served the citizens of Miami Township and West Carrollton with distinction and that he dedicated his life to public service.

In February, McCoy was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer. He had also suffered a stroke the day before he was to begin his chemo treatments. The stroke had left him without the use of his right hand, and he was unable to walk unaided or speak.

He was the embodiment of our core values of Integrity, Honesty, Accountability, and Professionalism. Aside from being a true law enforcement professional, Pat was simply our friend and we will miss him. God’s speed, Pat! West Carrollton Police Department