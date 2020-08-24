West Carrollton police investigating death of 1-month-old

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton police are investigating the death of a 1-month-old.

West Carrollton police tell 2 NEWS that on Friday, August 21, an officer was requested to Dayton Children’s Hospital after staff reported injuries to a child. Police declined to comment further on the situation but said an active investigation is underway. The Coroner’s Office says the child was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s on August 23.

“We are dedicated to completing a thorough and rigorous investigation; and our detectives are working diligently to do just that. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved,” the department said in a statement.

The Coroner’s Office did not release an official cause of death for the 1-month old girl.

