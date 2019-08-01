West Carrollton Police getting new look on cruisers

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department is rolling out a new look on its cruisers, according to a Facebook post.

The department opted to update the cars with “some deeply meaningful graphics.” Among those is a thin blue line that represents the Thin Blue Line of Law Enforcement.

The blue line “epitomizes how we protect society from evil and chaos as well as our dedication, commitment, sacrifice and the solidarity of our profession.”

The department’s patch has been placed on each vehicle as well, with the thin blue line going through the patch. The patch and the Thin Blue Line are the two major changes to the cruisers as the two major symbols of police departments nationwide.

“The only thing that will go above the Thin Blue Line is our tribute to Officer Beard and the sacrifice he made and a tribute to others who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” the Facebook post reads.

