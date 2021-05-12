West Carrollton Police Department receives national officer safety award

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department announced it received an award in the National Officer Safety and Wellness Awards.

The West Carrollton Police Department was selected to receive the top award in the General Officer Safety category.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum, through the Destination Zero program, announced the winners during the first day of National Police Week in 2021.

The department said it is adapting to the changing times and working hard to keep officers safe and healthy with an approach focused on physical fitness, mental fitness, spiritual fitness and emotional fitness.

A few of the programs that have been implemented by the department include:

A modernized approach to uniforms and appearance

Load-bearing vests

On-duty work out program

Crisis intervention training

Peer support training

A police chaplain program

Enhanced ballistic equipment in each patrol car

The department said officers have responded positively to the programs. Each officer is able to make suggestions and bring new ideas to a recommendation committee who then presents it to the chief of police.

“Having officers return home safely, both mentally and physically, is an important consideration when implementing these programs,” said a department spokesperson. “The department fervently strives to keep pace with the advances in technology and equipment and proactively engages employees in initiatives that increase their overall wellness and safety.”