West Carrollton Parks Department looking to hire seasonal workers – How to apply

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Carrollton is still looking for people to fill seasonal parks maintenance positions in the Parks Department.



The city said seasonal park maintenance employees can work up to 40 hours per week through the fall and that schedules are flexible. Their responsibilities includes mowing and trimming, along with some grounds and playground maintenance. The pay range for the seasonal park maintenance positions is between $9.34 and $10.40.



“We’re encouraging anyone who is interested in getting out in the fresh air and making some extra money for the season to apply. Retirees and students may be interested in the opportunity. We’re offering flexible schedules and the ability to work as many hours a week as you’re interested in. Please get in touch with us to discuss options,” said Christian Mattingly, parks and recreation director.



Employment applications can be downloaded on the city’s website at www.westcarrollton.org/jobs or picked up at the West Carrollton Civic Center at 300 E. Central Ave. You can contact the human resources department at (937) 847-4632 for additional information.