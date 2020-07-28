West Carrollton man to serve 16 years in prison on child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A West Carrollton man will serve time in prison for receiving child pornography.

Robert L. Hudson, 36, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 192 months in prison for the crime.

Court documents indicate that Hudson used a Kik messenger account to receive and distribute child pornography files from others.

He also used the account to communicate with users about child sexual exploitation. Hudson stated in one conversation that he had viewed child pornography with babies as young as six months old. He also indicated in the conversation that he had engaged in sexual activities with a 12-year-old boy.

Options for finding and abusing young boys were discussed, including ways to “lure them in,” officials say.

Hudson was charged by criminal complaint in March 2019 and pleaded guilty in February 2020.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Walter H. Rice. Assistant Deputy Criminal Chief Laura Clemmens is representing the United States in this case.