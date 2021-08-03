West Carrollton looking to honor citizens in ‘Plaza of Fame’

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of West Carrollton is seeking nominations for its Plaza of Fame, which honors those who have served the community in impactful ways and made significant contributions to the city.

The Plaza of Fame started in 2003, and recipients have their names etched in a brick at the Civic Center.

“It was initiated to honor both past citizens and present citizens of West Carrollton for unique and noteworthy contributions they might’ve made to the city throughout their lifetime,” says Public Relations Director Heidi Van Antwerp.

The city is now accepting applications to pick this year’s winner.

“One person that a lot of people would remember is Woody Bowman who is the owner of the old Woody’s supermarket. So he definitely contributed a lot to West Carrollton over the years. I think a lot of people were sad to see Woody’s go but he was one of our Plaza of Fame winners,” states Van Antwerp. “We had a former mayor, Maxine Gilman, who was mayor for a number of years and she won the award.”

Linda Lotspaih, a former council member for 16 years was named to the Plaza of Fame in 2018.

“When I was on council I guess the main thing was I wanted to help the neighborhoods. I wanted to do something about the housing,” says Lotspaih.

“She worked with the school system when I was young for many years. She worked with the local bank so everybody knew her. And then she joined council. She was the only female member of council at that time,” says Lotspaih’s daughter, Amanda Zennie.

Zennie is following in her mother’s footsteps; she’s served on city council for four years. She now sits on the judging panel to help recognize others who’ve made significant contributions just like her mother.

“People that do this and are nominated — they don’t do it for the recognition. They do it for the feeling that you get when you do serve your community,” says Zennie.

The deadline for applications is August 31. To apply, click here.