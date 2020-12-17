West Carrollton ‘Kindness Ninjas’ spreading happiness before the holiday

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some West Carrollton kindergarteners are bringing smiles to faces of staff in the district right before the holidays.

Mrs. Myers class is known as the “Kindness Ninjas.”

“They aren’t quite as secret as they used to be,” laughs Walter Shade ECC kindergarten teacher Darla Myers.

When it comes to kindness, their voices are loud and clear.

“We’re doing kindness,” says kindergartener Mariah Hughes.

Headbands donned, the group ventured out in the cold Thursday to spread a little warmth. They paraded around Walter Shade ECC, holding signs and waving to staff inside.

“We are spreading the kindness with these signs,” says kindergartener Sylvia Flores.

“They have been working so hard, and we just want to give them some words of encouragement and happiness and kindness to bring some joy to their day,” smiles Myers.

This isn’t the first time they’ve done something like this; last week they marched around the building with their words of encouragement bringing some to tears.

“We’ve gone to different administrators and people that work right here in our building, and the kids have taken turns showing them their signs and reading them to them and giving them big smiles and waves,” states Myers. “Anybody no matter who you are can move somebody to tears by a simple act of kindness.”

While they’re small, their actions are not.

“We talk about how kindness is a very powerful super power,” says Myers.

And these little ninjas are putting their powers to work every day.