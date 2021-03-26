Fire Chief: High wind fuels West Carrollton house fire

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – High winds contributed to the spread of a house fire in West Carrollton Friday morning.

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of Windsor Court in West Carrollton.

Captain Adam Blake of the West Carrollton Fire Department told 2 NEWS the homeowner had gotten up to let the dogs out when he noticed the fire in the garage. The fire spread to the attic and then the rest of the house from the garage. Blake said everyone made it out of the home, including children and pets. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Blake said the wind helped to fuel the flames. “The wind was fueling the fire and it just pushed it all the way through the house as we were trying to extinguish it so most of the fire attack was done from the outside until we were able to get most of the fire knocked down,” said Blake.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family as the home is considered a total loss. A Facebook group has been started to help the family. Items being requested include clothes for two children. You can find that group here.